Tartisan Nickel Corp. to Update the Sill Lake Lead- Silver 43-101 Resource Report

TORONTO, November 18, 2020 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Tartisan has retained SMX International Corp. to update the Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property NI43-101 Resource Report. The Qualified Person (QP) for this report is Sean C. Muller, P.Geo and is a Senior Resource Geologist for SMX International Corp. Mr. Muller has a MS in geology and Bachelor's in Earth Science with 40 plus years of industry and consulting experience. Mr. Muller first visited the Sill Lake property in 2007 and has extensive knowledge of and experience with the Sill Lake property.

The Company also wishes to report that Omar Gonzalez has become the CFO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. replacing Lance Lu who has resigned for family reasons. We wish Lance and his family well and welcome Omar to Tartisan Nickel Corp.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Lead- Silver property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; US-OTC:TTSRF; FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 101,603,550 shares outstanding (107,203,550 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

