Santacruz Silver Achieves Record Production of 394,160 Silver Equivalent Ounces in October

Vancouver, November 18, 2020 - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") is pleased to announce that total consolidated production for the month of October of 2020 reached 394,160 silver equivalent ounces ("AgEq") at the Zimapan Mine and Rosario Mine in Mexico.

Mr. Carlos Silva, CEO, stated: "After recently closing our private placement and securing new underground equipment, our mines immediately saw efficiency and production improvements which are reflected in the monthly production statistics. We expect continued improvements and anticipate a robust production increase for this fourth quarter of 2020." Mr. Silva continued: "The acquisition of the new mining equipment when taken together with the organizational changes and strategic decisions made during Q2 are resulting in more reliable operations at improved production rates and related lower production costs."

October Consolidated Production Results

Summary of Production Results October 2020 Monthly Average Q3 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 68,862 58,880 176,640 Silver eqv. ounce production(1) (2) 394,160 325,893 977,679 Silver production (ounces) (2) 129,192 101,374 304,123 Gold production (ounces) (2) 26 19 59 Lead production (tonnes) (2) 469 360 1,080 Zinc production (tonnes) (2) 1,189 1,013 3,041 Copper production (tonnes) (2) 143 77 395 Average Head Grade (g/t Ag Eqv.)(1) 246 231 231 Development (metres) 1,015 701 2,103

October Zimapan Mine Production Results

Summary of Production Results October 2020 Monthly Average Q3 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Material Processed (tonnes milled)(2) 62,543 54,948 164,846 Silver eqv. ounce production(1) (2) 363,715 306,995 920,985 Silver production (ounces)(2) 114,039 94,253 282,760 Silver head grade (g/t) 81 73 73 Lead head grade (%/t) 0.81 0.72 0.72 Zinc head grade (%/t) 2.60 2.40 2.40 Copper head grade (%/t) 0.32 0.33 0.33 Silver recovery (%) 69.8 72.3 72.3 Lead production (tonnes)(2) 446 349 1,048 Zinc production (tonnes)(2) 1,111 947 2,841 Copper production (tonnes)(2) 143 131 395 Average Head Grade (g/t Ag Eqv.)(1) 253 234 234 Development (metres) 777 567 1,701

October Rosario Project Production Results

Summary of Production Results October

2020 Monthly Average Q3 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 6,319 3,931 11,794 Silver eqv. ounce production(1) 30,344 18,897 56,693 Silver production (ounces) 15,153 7,121 21,363 Silver head grade (g/t) 85 66 66 Gold head grade (g/t) 0.20 0.24 0.24 Lead head grade (%/t) 0.43 0.31 0.31 Zinc head grade (%/t) 1.46 2.06 2.06 Silver recovery (%)(2) 87.9 85.9 85.9 Gold production (ounces) 26 19.6 59 Lead production (tonnes) 24 10.6 32 Zinc production (tonnes) 77 66.6 200 Average Head Grade (g/t Ag Eqv.)(1) 178 183 183 Development (metres) 238 134 402

(1) AgEqvOz = (Au*Pau)+(Ag*Pag)+(Pb*Ppb*2205)+(Zn*Pzn*2205)+(Cu*Pcu*2205)

(Pag)

Metal Prices 2020: Ag $17.85, Au $1,480, Pb $0.92, Zn $1.09, Cu $2.80

Metal Prices 2019: Ag $15.25, Au $1,281, Pb $0.94, Zn $1.20, Cu $2.92

(2) Q3 2019 production results at the Zimapan Mine reflect 50% of total production whereas the Q2 and Q3 2020 results reflect 100%.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company that currently owns and operates the Rosario Mine. The Company also owns 100% of Carrizal Mining S.A. de C.V. Carrizal Mining holds a 20% working interest in the Company's Veta Grande Project and has the right to operate the Zimapan Mine until December 31, 2020 under a mining lease agreement. On July 28, 2020 the Company announced that it had reached agreement with Minera Cedros, S.A. de C.V. ("Minera Cedros"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V., to acquire outright the Zimapan Mine for US$20.0 million (plus applicable IVA of US$3.2 million), subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to the transaction which will constitute a "Fundamental Acquisition" pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.3.

The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

Excutive Chairman

