Goldseek Announces Maiden Drill Program at Southern Arm (Fenelon) and Expanded Drill Permit

London, November 18, 2020 - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after receiving its initial drill permit that it has expanded it to include additional holes. The maiden drill program now totals 51 till sample holes and 4 diamond drill holes which will serve two purposes: The first objective is to sample till material beneath the clay deposits and the second objective will be to perform diamond drilling on the currently defined targets, as seen below:



Goldseek's President & CEO Jon Deluce states, "For our maiden program in early 2021, we look forward to doing a combination of till percussion drilling and diamond drilling. The Fenelon Camp has large depths of overburden, which has limited discoveries in the past and is why we believe till percussion drilling is an effective way to create strong targets along our 7 Km conductive trend. The targets that are currently drill-ready will be tested by diamond drilling during the same program.

By taking this strategy, we will increase our chances of making a discovery in this very active gold camp that has seen very impressive high-grade intercepts by our neighbor Wallbridge Mining. "



Figure 2: Area Map

Is it important to note that previous till sampling using RC drilling was successful in defining gold anomalies with a possible source on the Property (4,790; 4,690 and 7,110 ppb Au) since the anomalies are respectively 250m; 2 km and 4.7 km away from the Property border, which is located up-ice from the anomalies.

The Company's till drill program will follow up on those historical results with a tighter grid while also sampling till down-ice from the Bapst fault, of which the Company owns over 7.3km of strike length. The till survey will allow the Company to define specific drill targets along the fault to follow-up with geophysics and diamond drilling.

In parallel, the Company will also be testing drill-ready targets, including Target 1.

- This target has never been drilled and contains multiple features that indicate gold mineralization potential: A break in a conductive anomaly is located along the Bapst fault 2.4km from Target 1. This indicates a change in the mineralogy of the host rock. - At the target's NW edge, a break in the magnetic signal is also visible. A shift of the magnetic unit toward NE is present and indicates a potential NE-SW fault that cross-cuts the magnetic signal. This fault may well be related to multiple gold showings located SW of the Property (H-1432-068; Ruisseau Twinning; Lac Sicotte-NE and Lac Sicotte). - Prior drilling indicates that the conductors on the Bapst fault, along the magnetic anomaly, are formational conductors and mostly generated by graphite mineralization associated with sulphide. A local conductive anomaly is located at Target 1. This indicates that the conductor is not formational in nature and could be related to sulphide mineralization rather than graphite. - Multiple high gold anomalies in till are found directly down-ice from the Property and their source is most likely on the Property. Previous RC drilling with till sampling purpose showed anomalies of 4,790; 4,690 and 7,110 ppb Au in three different holes located respectively 250m; 2 km and 4.7 km away from the Property limit, located up-ice from the anomalies.

Figure 1 shows the targets on the Property and the currently planned drill holes. The Company is currently undergoing the permitting process and expects to start work at Fenelon in early 2021.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Steven Lauzier, P.Geo,OGQ who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying five projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon, Val D'Or and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and Hemlo in Ontario.

