RAB Drilling Intersects 0.62% Copper and 9.3 Grams per Tonne Silver at the Janice Lake Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, November 18, 2020 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum" or "Company") is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) has released results from the rotary air blast (RAB) drill program from this summer. Two targets, Roberts and Juno, drilled in overburden covered areas returned anomalous copper and silver from this short-hole drill program.







Figure 1: Roberts and Juno Target Areas on the Janice Lake Project. Background is the airborne magnetic survey, red stars = surface mineralization, green dots = RAB hole locations. The tables show anomalous results from this summer's RAB drilling on the Roberts and Juno targets.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/68424_97b8ff9d2428cbf7_003full.jpg

Rick Mazur, President & CEO commented, "RAB drilling has extended copper mineralization in overburden covered areas at the Roberts and Juno showings. Rio Tinto now plans to drill these targets this winter in addition to Jansem and Rafuse."

The Juno target lies on a parallel mineralized trend to the Jansem and Janice targets approximately 3km east of the Janice target (Figure 1). Three RAB holes were attempted with two being completed for a total of 68.5m and one hole being abandoned at 6.1m. Hole JLRB0021 returned up to 1.5m of 0.62% copper and 9.3 g/t silver starting at a depth of 19.8m. A historic grab sample at the showing returned 1.9% copper and 32 g/t silver.

The Roberts target lies approximately 4km on strike to the northeast from the Janice target (Figure 1). Six RAB holes were completed in one fence with the first hole being abandoned at 16.7m and the remaining holes having a total of 161.5m with a maximum depth of 45.7m. Hole JLRB0005 intersected up to 1.6m of 0.14% copper and 15.9 g/t silver at a depth of 33.5m. A historic grab sample at the showing returned 2.4% copper and 12.9 g/t silver.

These results are positive for future exploration on the project as a cost-effective method to confirm the presence of copper mineralization in areas with a positive geophysical signature covered by overburden. Results for the vegetation and soil samples taken this summer are being studied by RTEC for their potential to also aid in copper exploration in areas of overburden cover for future programs.

Quality Control/ Quality Assurance

RAB samples were collected from 10 foot intervals, blended and sent to the ALS lab in Vancouver which used a 4-acid digestion on the samples followed by analysis by ICP-MS (the ME-MS61L package). Standards were introduced after every 20th sample, using a high grade, low grade or unmineralized, depending on the surrounding sample. Duplicates were also introduced on every 20th sample, quartering the core. Blanks were used for the first sample of the hole using certified rose quartz.

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's VP, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, silver, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

