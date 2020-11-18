American Battery Metals Corporation Provides Company Update

INCLINE VILLAGE, November 18, 2020 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company, is pleased to provide the following Company update.

American Battery Metals Corp. (soon to be re-named American Battery Technology Company "ABTC") is an industry leading clean technology innovator that has been created to increase the production of primary metals used in batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, and consumer electronics.

ABTC has built its capabilities to produce these battery metals through three business divisions: 1) recycling of lithium-ion batteries to recover battery metals, 2) extraction from primary resources, and 3) exploration of new primary resources. Together, the three approaches comprise a unique technologies platform that ensures battery metals are domestically sourced and re-used in an environmentally friendly, closed-loop fashion. ABTC's multi-pronged approach builds the foundation for a circular economy of battery metals that supports a global shift away from fossil fuel energy sources.

Our primary near-term objective is to escalate commercial application of our first-of-kind lithium-ion battery recycling and extraction capacities. Currently, we are:

Developing a physical pilot factory; Expanding our technology and management team; Positioning our technology platform for commercial deployment; and Building strategic partnerships.

Expanding our team: ABTC has on-boarded key personnel in the areas of construction management, finance, logistics and chemical engineering to accelerate commercial deployment of our battery material extraction and recycling platform. Our leadership team has expanded with the promotion of Ryan Melsert to Chief Technology Officer and company Director and the hiring of Menka Sethi as Chief Operating Officer. David Corsaut has also joined ABTC as Chief Financial Officer, Scott Jolcover has joined as Chief Resource Officer, and David Batstone has joined as a company Director.

Market perspective: While the ABTC team has been hard at work operationalizing our innovative multi-pronged battery material recycling platform, the battery metals industry continues to grow significantly. Demand for lithium-ion batteries is predicted by industry researchers to skyrocket more than ten-fold over the next ten years. Over the same period, we anticipate limited announcements for new sources of U.S.-produced battery metals, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese. We expect increased pressure on prices of domestically sourced battery metals and an increased reliance on foreign sourced battery metals.

Pilot facility: This past year, ABTC purchased 12.44 acres in Fernley, Nevada to build a first of kind "green" battery recycling facility. The permitting process to open our state-of-the-art building is underway. Our Fernley facility will be designed to manage 20,000 metric tons of scrap materials and end-of-life batteries per year, representing approximately $160 million of annualized revenue and over 80% EBITDA at current commodity prices annually. To put this in context, currently only 90,000 metric tons of battery materials are recycled globally.

These exciting industry trends support and validate our business model to increase the production of domestic U.S. sourced battery metals. We look forward to continuing to grow our business as an industry leader in the closed loop production of the materials that fuel the new energy revolution.

