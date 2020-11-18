NAM Engages Renmark Financial Communications

Rockport, November 18, 2020 - New Age Metals Inc. (NAM) (TSXV:NAM); (OTC:NMTLF); (FSE:P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to provide investor relations services to the Company.

Harry Barr, Chairman & CEO stated, "We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce NAM's profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our project portfolio. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public."

In consideration of the services to be provided, the Company has agreed to pay Renmark a monthly retainer of up to $8,000 commencing December 1, 2020 for a six-month period, after which the arrangement can be cancelled by either the Company or Renmark on one month's notice. Renmark does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in New Age Metals or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Renmark:

Renmark represents a wide range of companies on both the U.S. and Canadian exchanges. In business for 21 years, their combined team experience is well over 100 years. Renmark continues to provide their clients with a complete communications strategy and powerful investor relations programs which ensures the best results are obtained as efficiently and cost effectively as is possible.

About NAM

New Age Metals is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, exploration and development of green metal projects in North America. The Company has two divisions; a Platinum Group Metals division and a Lithium/Rare Element division. The PGM division includes the 100% owned, multi-million-ounce, district scale River Valley Project, one of North America's largest undeveloped Platinum Group Metals Projects, situated 100 km from Sudbury, Ontario. The Company has recently completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the project and is working towards Prefeasibility. In Alaska the Company owns 100% of the Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska. The Lithium division is the largest mineral claim holder in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field, where the Company is exploring for hard rock lithium and various rare elements such as tantalum and rubidium. Our philosophy is to be a project generator with the objective of optioning our projects with major and junior mining companies through to production. The Company is actively seeking an option/ joint venture partner for its road-accessible Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni project in Alaska and for our Lithium division in Manitoba.

About the River Valley Palladium Project

The details of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and PEA were announced in the press release dated August 9, 2019 and are described on NAM's website. The pit constrained Updated Mineral Resource Estimate formed the basis of the PEA. At a cut-off grade of 0.35 g/t PdEq, the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate contains 2.867 Moz PdEq in the Measured plus Indicated classifications and 1.059 Moz PdEq in the Inferred classification. The PEA is a preliminary report, but it demonstrates that there are potentially positive economics for a large-scale mining open pit operation, with 14 years of Palladium production. Refer to the NAM website (www.newagemetals.com) for details.

