Stuhini Samples 2.37 kilograms per tonne Silver at the Ruffner Target

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or Stuhini") (TSX-V: STU) is pleased to announce that is has completed its exploration program on the Ruby Creek Project (the "Property" or the "Project") for the 2020 field season and is currently compiling the results from various identified targets. The following is a summary of highlights for the Ruffner Target.

Ruffner Highlights:

119 rock samples collected with 46 samples assaying greater that 25 g/t silver

13 samples assaying greater than 400 g/t silver

2,370 g/t silver from sample #1893100

10.0 g/t gold, 783 g/t silver and over 10% lead from sample #1869659

5.8% Copper, 422 g/t silver and 1.22 g/t gold from sample #1892686

14.8% zinc, 173 g/t silver and 2.6 g/t gold from sample #1997463

Dave O'Brien, Company President and CEO commented; "We are very encouraged by the number of notable silver showings that the Stuhini team were able to uncover in the Ruffner area. This area comprises only a small portion of the highly prospective Project tenures."

2020 Field Program: The 2020 program consisted of Property scale mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling of various targets identified in historic work and the 2020 SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey (Stuhini News Release June 12, 2020). Field crews collected a total of 1,186 outcrop and felsenmeer samples and 850 soil samples from the Property. The Company is still awaiting assay results from several sample batches that were delivered to the Bureau Veritas prep lab in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, however all samples from the Ruffner Target have been received and compiled.

Ruffner Target: The Ruffner Target refers to the approximately 2,500 hectares that make up the Northwestern portion of the tenures that surround the historic past producing Ruffner Silver Mine. A total of 119 outcrop and felsenmeer samples were collected from this target (see map below).

Mineralization from the historic Ruffner Silver Mine and the surrounding showings is composed of quartz-carbonate veins with galena, sphalerite, arsenopyrite and lesser pyrite and chalcopyrite. These mineralized structures are often associated with mafic dykes hosted within granodiorite and diorite of the Fourth of July Batholith.

The table below summarizes some of the more noteworthy samples collected from the Ruffner Zone.

Sample Sample Type Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) 1893100 Felsenmeer 2370 0.56 0.10 2.92 0.3 1997475 Felsenmeer 1558 1.15 0.05 >10 5.43 1996081 Felsenmeer 1069 0.31 0.04 >10 0.06 1869665 Chip (historic trench) 941 0.17 0.90 1.17 0.27 1996294 Felsenmeer 902 0.30 0.92 2.94 1.72 1996299 Felsenmeer 897 0.29 0.05 6.54 3.61 1869659 Grab (historic trench) 783 10.0 0.70 >10 0.13 1996070 Felsenmeer 626 0.32 0.21 0.08 0.03 1996090 Felsenmeer 492 0.32 1.42 0.77 0.68 1996295 Felsenmeer 488 0.08 2.00 0.23 0.04 1996270 Felsenmeer 484 2.46 0.13 5.4 1.12 1892686 Grab (historic trench) 422 1.22 5.83 1.47 0.06 1996293 Felsenmeer 407 0.30 0.43 0.09 0.01 1997463 Felsenmeer 173 2.60 0.12 1.94 14.76

The highest-grade silver sample (#1893100) was collected from a preferentially eroding E-NE trending structure, northeast of the Ruffner Silver Mine complex. The highest-grade gold sample (#1869569) assayed 10.0 g/t Au and 783 g/t Ag. Sample #1996081 was collected approximately 750 metres W-SW of, and on strike with the historic Wheelbarrow showing. Results included assays of up to 5.8% copper, >10% lead and 14.76% zinc with 34 samples greater than 1,000 ppm copper, 55 samples greater than 1,000 ppm lead and 59 samples greater than 1,000 ppm zinc.

Sample station locations were recorded in UTM NAD83 using a hand-held GPS. Sample descriptions, photographs and representative samples were also collected. Rock material was collected in poly bags and stored in a secure location under the supervision of Stuhini personnel and then transported to the Bureau Veritas sample preparation facility located in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory. Samples were crushed and then pulps were sent to the Bureau Veritas lab in Vancouver for assay. Four acid digestion and Ultratrace ICP-MS analysis for 59 elements and fire assay for gold, platinum and palladium was performed on all samples.

Other Targets: The Company is presently compiling assay data as it comes in from other targets on the Project and will be reporting further exploration updates as these compilations are completed. This first Ruffner Target area update will be the first of several updates as this summary only pertains to approximately 2,500 hectares of the more than 27,000- hectare project.

Extension of Investor Relations Contract: The Company also wishes to announce that it has extended its investor relations contract with Nicosia Capital. Further details regarding the investor relations contract can be found in the Company's news release dated May 15, 2020.

Ruby Creek Project: The 27,354-hectare Ruby Creek Project is road accessible and located 20 kilometres (km) east of Atlin BC. There are 48 different documented mineral occurrences on the Property, of which 16 are gold-related, with 4 active gold placer creeks. The Property also hosts the historic Ruby Creek Molybdenum resource which has an intact BC mines act permit. Stuhini has an option to acquire 100% of the Ruby Creek Project subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty.

Further details regarding the Ruby Creek Option Agreement can be found in the Company's news release dated July 30, 2019.

The geological content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada with its focus on the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 24 km east of Atlin, BC and the Que Property located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon Territory.

