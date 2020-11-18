Discovery Harbour Caldera Drill Permit Still Pending

Vancouver, November 18, 2020 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that the Caldera drill permit under its Exploration Plan of Operations (the "Plan") from the United States Forest Service ("USFS") is still pending. The Company had expected to be in receipt of the drill permit earlier this fall. The Company has been in regular contact with the USFS and understands that, although they have not identified any issues or concerns, the review process has taken longer than expected due to the required input from various parties.

Mark Fields, the Company's President and CEO, states, "We have been diligently preparing for the Caldera drill program. Although this is taking longer than expected, we continue to work with the USFS so that we can initiate the drill program. The Company's news release on August 31, 2020 provides a detailed description of the 10 targets from no less than 33 targets within five of the eight distinct gold mineralized areas at Caldera. Figure 1 outlines the locations of the 10 drill sites (A through J). The targeting includes two or more prospective structures (drill sites A to E and F to J). Our recent financing provides us with the funds required for our drill program."

TEN DRILL SITES SUBMITTED FOR PERMITTING (Figure 1)



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1559/68478_066eeac704a61924_001full.jpg

Discovery Harbour's 100%-optioned Caldera property was generated by Don Merrick and John Zimmerman of Genesis Gold Corporation, a private Utah company specializing in gold exploration in the Western United States (www.genesisgoldcorp.com), the foundation of which are the claims first staked by Zsolt Rosta.

Mark Fields, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.discoveryharbour.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields, P.Geo., B.Comm.(Hon.)

President and Chief Executive Officer

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3170

Fax: (604) 681-3552

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward‐looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of Discovery Harbour, such as statements that Discovery Harbour intends to pursue the Caldera Project. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Discovery Harbour's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward‐looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) exploration results, (iii) permitting requirements or (iii) the financial position of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward‐looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, Discovery Harbour does not intend to update these forward‐looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68478