Mawson Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, November 18, 2020 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 (the "Meeting"). A total of 115,097,600 common shares were voted, representing 45.14% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favor of all the items of business before the Meeting, including setting the number of directors at six (6) and for the re-election of all director nominees.

The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael Hudson 115,075,578 99.98 22,022 0.02 Nick DeMare 84,215,578 73.17 30,882,022 26.83 David Henstridge 112,357,078 97.62 2,740,522 2.38 Colin Maclean 115,047,078 99.96 50,522 0.04 Noora Ahola 102,445,078 89.01 12,652,522 10.99 Philip Williams 115,096,978 100.00 622 0.00



In addition, shareholders approved: (i) the re-appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company; (ii) the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Option Plan") and all unallocated options under the Option Plan; and, (iii) the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan (the "RSU Plan") and all unallocated entitlements under the RSU Plan.

A total of 95,623,334 common shares or 83.08% of the votes represented by shareholders were voted in favor of the Option Plan resolution. A total of 80,331,345 common shares or 69.79% of the votes represented by shareholders were voted in favor of the RSU Plan resolution. As a result, both the Option Plan and RSU Plan have been approved until November 18, 2023.

Additional details of the results of the Meeting will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Chairman and CEO, Mr. DeMare as CFO, and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. The Board of Directors also appointed Messrs. Henstridge, Maclean and Williams as members of the Company's Audit Committee.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX: MAW, FRANKFURT: MXR, OTCPINK: MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. More recently, it has acquired three significant epizonal goldfields with a large tenement portfolio of 471 sq km in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia, which provides a strategic and diversified portfolio of high-quality gold exploration assets in two safe jurisdictions. The Company will have nine drill rigs turning in four global gold projects during the remainder of 2020.

On behalf of the Board,





"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316,

info@mawsonresources.com



Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617334/Mawson-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders