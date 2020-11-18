Granite Creek Copper Comments on Copper North Court Approval for Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, November 18, 2020 - Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX)(OTC PINK:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Copper North Mining Corp. ("Copper North") has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to which Granite Creek will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Copper North ("Copper North Shares") it does not already own.

The final order follows shareholder approval of the Arrangement by Copper North's shareholders at the special meeting held on November 13, 2020 where approximately 99% of proxies were voted in favour (on both the special majority and minority shareholder approval votes).

The Arrangement remains subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. It is currently expected that the transaction will close on or about November 30, 2020.

Tim Johnson, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to be welcoming the Copper North shareholders to Granite Creek and look forward to delivering details on the expanded potential of the south portion of the high grade Minto District once the transaction is closed. Additional updates with respect to the 2020 field exploration and drilling programs are expected over the coming weeks."

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the southern portion of the high grade Minto Copper district where it holds the Stu Copper-Gold project and is acquiring the adjoining PEA-stage Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver project (pending final TSX approval). This combined 176 -square-kilometer property is on trend with Pembridge Resources' high-grade Minto copper-gold mine to the north and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

