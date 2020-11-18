Desert Mountain Energy Secures Permit for Third Well, Blue Skyed in Multiple States

Vancouver, November 19, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt:QM01) From the President of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Arizona Oil & Gas Conservation Commission has granted Desert Mountain Energy Corp. the permit to drill the third exploratory helium well in NE Arizona. This well is located approximately 70 miles west of the two successful wildcat helium wells the Company drilled then completed in August of this year. This well is situated on a known anticlinal feature which the Company ran proprietary seismic and other geophysical studies pertinent to locating specific trapping mechanisms required to have commercial quantities of helium.

The Company has contacted the drilling contractor and is now in queue for the drill rig in addition to the open hole logging and cementing companies. The Company anticipates having the well drilled in December weather permitting, followed with perforating and flow testing being completed as expediently as possible, weather permitting.

After anticipated completion of the third well, the Company anticipates undertaking additional work on both of the first two wells then performing additional flow testing on both wells. This test data will be added into the previous flow data to secure a more accurate understanding of anticipated flow rates and volumes from which final design criteria for the processing plants will be based.

The Company, in addition to securing its OTCQB, listing is now listed with both Mergent/Moody's Manual and Blue Sky Data Corp. and is recognized in over 40 states and US territories. The Company is a foreign private issuer and claims the exemption pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Law Act of 1934.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the addition of Edward Coalson, Ph.D. as our "Qualified Reserves Evaluator". Ed received his B.S Geology from Cal State University, M.S. Geology from University of Wyoming, Ph.D. Geology from Colorado School of Mines. His experience in Petrophysics led to the discovery of many significant oil and gas fields in Colorado and Wyoming. Ed's experience has been further amplified with teaching courses including Colorado School of Mines.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.

