Golden Independence Acquires Additional 480 Acres

Vancouver, November 19, 2020 - Golden Independence (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with General Gold Corporation to acquire a key 480-acre land parcel located near the Company's flagship Independence project and within Nevada Gold Mines' permitted Plan of Operations. The land parcel, consisting of the N ½ and the SW ¼ of Section 17 Township 30 N Range 43 E ("Section 17"), was previously granted water rights in 2013 by the State Engineer of Nevada. The purchase price is US$55,000.

"The strategic importance of water rights in the Buffalo Valley River Basin is the key to this land purchase," commented CEO Tim Henneberry. "JUB Engineering will refresh and resubmit the water rights application previously approved by the State of Nevada. A secure independent supply of water is the final infrastructure item needed for the development and operation of a heap-leach operation at Independence."

The Section 17 parcel lies within the Nevada Gold Mines Plan of Operations and increases the Company's total Independence land holdings to 1120 acres, consisting of unpatented mineral claims, mill site claims and the Section 17 fee simple land.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada. Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture owned 61.5% by Barrick Gold Corp. and 38.5% by Newmont Corp..

