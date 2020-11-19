Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notice of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 19 2020 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer announces that copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM') and proxy forms have been sent to shareholders today and a copy will also be available from the Company's website.

The AGM will be held on December 16th , 2020 at 2:00 p.m. GMT at the offices of SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, Prince Frederick House, 35-39 Maddox Street, London, W1S 2PP. In order to mitigate against potential risks of COVID-19, the Company is restricting physical attendance at the AGM and is instead encouraging shareholders to attend by dialling into the meeting, details of which are provided in the Notice of AGM (with a copy available on the Company's website). Shareholders are strongly encouraged by the Board to vote by proxy by completing their form of proxy in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form.

In addition,should a shareholder have a question that they would like raised at the meeting, we ask that they send it by e-mail to info@orosur.ca. The Company will publish these questions and answers (other than any questions which the Directors consider to be frivolous or vexatious, or which cannot be addressed for legal or regulatory reasons) on its website as soon as practicable after the AGM.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617554/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Notice-of-AGM