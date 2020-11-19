Decade Resources Announces Del Norte Exploration Update and Surface Sample Results

Stewart, November 19, 2020 - Decade Resources Ltd. ("Decade" or the Company) announces an update on exploration on the Del Norte property optioned from Teuton Resources Corp., 34 km east of Stewart in BC's "Golden Triangle":

Highlights of the latest exploration indicates the following:

Over 400 surface chip, saw cut and grab samples obtained in the 2020 program.

Exploration identified 3 separate zones of silver-gold mineralization, called the Eagle's Nest, Argo and New zones parallel to the previously discovered K-zone.

Exploration identified a zone of copper-gold on the northern Del Norte boundary.

Drilling has intersected a second mineralized zone located west of and at depth to the Argo zone.

Chip line sampling south of the previous exploration on the K-zone has given the following values in chip line sampling:

Chip Line # Width (m) Au g/t Ag g/t No 1 3.8 5.74 405.0 No 2 2.0 1.13 212.0



Interpretation of previous results and 2020 exploration indicates that the K-zone can be traced for 1.4 km and is open along strike.

Sampling on strike to the indicated Eagle's Nest zone outlined an area with quartz-sulphide veining. Grab sampling of veins was carried out with significant results below:

Sample # Sample Type Au g/t Ag g/t ENKM 76 Outcrop Select Grab 22.7 5220 ENKM 77 Outcrop Select Grab 15.9 675 ENKM 80 Outcrop Select Grab 66.9 957 ENKM 83 Outcrop Select Grab 6.8 6.7 A20-168 Float Grab 49.7 2290



Sampling was approximately 400 m of the 2020 drilling on the Eagle's Nest zone.

Highlights of the 2020 Del Norte drilling include:

Drilling 5975 m of NQ core in 31 drill holes.

Drilling 2 holes on the K-zone.

Drilling 13 holes on the Argo zone.

Drilling 7 holes on the Eagle's Nest zone.

Drilling 9 holes on the "14" oz zone.

All core has been logged and shipped to the lab. The samples will be analyzed using 30 element ICP and standard fire assay procedures with atomic absorption (AA) finish on samples yielding a grade higher than ten g/t Au. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program. Results will be released as the company receives them. The company is having delays obtaining assay results as a result of COVID protocols, as are many of the Exploration companies.

Analysis will be performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

Figure 1: Sample of copper - VG bearing rock from a saw cut at the Del Norte / Lord Nelson tenures boundary ("14 oz" zone).

Figure 2: Sample of copper - VG bearing core from DDH-20-23 from the Del Norte /Lord Nelson tenures boundary.

Figure 3: Sample of copper - VG bearing core from DDH-20-23 from the Del Norte /Lord Nelson tenures boundary.

