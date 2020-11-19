Skeena Intersects 5.29 g/t AuEq Over 56.34 Metres in 22 Zone Infill Drilling at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, November 19, 2020 - Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 1 combined campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused on resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is on-going with eleven drill rigs currently active. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Phase 1 Infill Drilling

22 Zone Highlights:

2.17 g/t Au, 234 g/t Ag (5.29 g/t AuEq) over 56.34 m (SK-20-379)

2.10 g/t Au, 183 g/t Ag (4.55 g/t AuEq) over 52.03 m (SK-20-383)

1.71 g/t Au, 127 g/t Ag (3.41 g/t AuEq) over 55.34 m (SK-20-382)

2.98 g/t Au, 73 g/t Ag (3.95 g/t AuEq) over 25.18 m (SK-20-378)

2.04 g/t Au, 93 g/t Ag (3.28 g/t AuEq) over 46.56 m (SK-20-375)

21C Zone Highlights:

9.51 g/t Au, 644 g/t Ag (18.10 g/t AuEq) over 10.24 m (SK-20-334)

2.68 g/t Au, 595 g/t Ag (10.61 g/t AuEq) over 11.50 m (SK-20-357)

21.24 g/t Au, 726 g/t Ag (30.92 g/t AuEq) over 7.43 m (SK-20-366)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths for the 21A and 21C Zones Apparent widths are reported for the 22 Zone due to the geometry of the mineralization and the orientation of the drill holes. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

22 Zone Phase I Infill Continues to Confirm Modelled Mineralization

Drilling within the 22 Zone continues to yield exceptionally thick, high-grade results highlighted by 2.17 g/t Au, 234 g/t Ag (5.29 g/t AuEq) over 56.34 m (SK-20-379, apparent width) in the core of the 22 Zone, which is corroborated by up-dip intersections of 1.71 g/t Au, 127 g/t Ag (3.41 g/t AuEq) over 55.34 m and 2.10 g/t Au, 183 g/t Ag (4.55 g/t AuEq) over 52.03 m (SK-20-382 and SK-20-383, respectively, apparent widths). For comparison, this portion of the resource was informed by a historical intersection of 2.69 g/t AuEq over 47.50 m (C04-1259). The recent results confirm the reported average AuEq and Au grades of Indicated and Inferred pit constrained resources in the 22 Zone found in the Company's 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at 3.0 g/t AuEq and 2.1 g/t AuEq, respectively. However, the recently intersected Ag grades are substantially higher.

The 22 Zone is discordant mineralization hosted within the footwall rhyolite, which is intensely altered to silica-sericite. The 22 Zone is interpreted to have developed along a sub-vertical structural conduit that crosscuts the rhyolite and fed the overlying exhalative mineralization found in the Contact Mudstones. Mineralization within the 22 Zone is vertically dipping, averages 70 m true horizontal width and has been defined by drilling over a strike length of 320 m.

21A and 21C Infill Drilling Continues to Corroborate Projected Mineralization

In addition to the results from the 22 Zone, the recently completed Phase 1 portion of the infill drilling campaign within the 21A and 21C Zones confirms the grade and spatial predictability of the Company's 2019 MRE, which was largely informed by historical drilling results.

Exploration Update

The Company is currently drilling the Phase 2 program at Eskay Creek with eleven drill rigs and is on schedule to complete the program in December 2020. One drill rig is performing a 5,000 m resource expansion program at the Snip Project. At present, 81 drill holes are awaiting analytical results.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a junior mining company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Pre-Feasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on-site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labeled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Zone SK-20-334 152.76 163.00 10.24 9.51 644 18.10 21C INCLUDING 152.76 153.40 0.64 11.40 19 11.65 21C AND 155.69 156.19 0.50 5.83 1,745 29.10 21C AND 156.19 157.00 0.81 14.40 1,395 33.00 21C AND 157.00 158.00 1.00 9.29 2,640 44.49 21C AND 158.00 159.00 1.00 4.55 497 11.18 21C AND 159.00 159.83 0.83 43.30 921 55.58 21C AND 159.83 160.34 0.51 22.80 366 27.68 21C SK-20-334 211.50 220.50 9.00 3.14 20 3.41 21C SK-20-334 226.50 234.50 8.00 3.71 76 4.73 21C INCLUDING 230.00 230.50 0.50 8.32 287 12.15 21C AND 231.00 231.60 0.60 19.75 146 21.70 21C SK-20-353 137.00 159.50 22.50 2.35 18 2.59 21B INCLUDING 151.34 152.00 0.66 7.28 206 10.03 21B SK-20-354 PENDING SK-20-355 138.50 158.50 20.00 2.18 9 2.30 21B SK-20-356 146.46 149.50 3.04 1.18 33 1.62 21C SK-20-357 111.84 114.02 2.18 0.82 25 1.14 21C SK-20-357 129.50 141.00 11.50 2.68 595 10.61 21C INCLUDING 130.46 131.40 0.94 1.30 892 13.19 21C AND 135.42 136.00 0.58 8.00 407 13.43 21C AND 136.00 137.00 1.00 1.05 867 12.61 21C AND 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.94 1,380 19.34 21C AND 138.00 139.00 1.00 4.79 3,120 46.39 21C SK-20-357 146.28 149.00 2.72 4.02 170 6.29 21C SK-20-366 182.40 189.83 7.43 21.24 726 30.92 21C INCLUDING 183.05 184.50 1.45 15.20 580 22.93 21C AND 184.50 186.00 1.50 24.90 292 28.79 21C AND 186.00 187.20 1.20 68.80 2,750 105.47 21C AND 187.20 187.90 0.70 5.33 384 10.45 21C AND 187.90 189.30 1.40 6.72 353 11.43 21C SK-20-366 231.50 238.28 6.78 1.09 16 1.31 21C SK-20-372 2.44 6.50 4.06 1.02 43 1.60 21A SK-20-372 32.00 35.00 3.00 0.62 91 1.83 21A SK-20-373 4.00 6.00 2.00 0.78 10 0.91 21A SK-20-373 12.50 22.50 10.00 0.66 10 0.79 21A SK-20-374 4.00 40.00 36.00 1.58 38 2.08 21A SK-20-375 3.44 50.00 46.56 2.04 93 3.28 22 INCLUDING 31.55 32.05 0.50 1.26 979 14.31 22 AND 32.05 32.70 0.65 0.79 779 11.18 22 AND 33.23 34.00 0.77 15.85 81 16.93 22 SK-20-376 0.44 18.00 17.56 1.47 18 1.71 22 SK-20-376 25.50 31.50 6.00 1.16 5 1.22 22 SK-20-376 65.50 68.50 3.00 0.94 5 1.01 22 SK-20-377 1.44 21.00 19.56 1.98 44 2.57 22 SK-20-377 24.00 34.50 10.50 0.97 8 1.07 22 SK-20-377 37.50 45.00 7.50 1.16 21 1.44 22 SK-20-377 64.50 67.50 3.00 0.96 5 1.03 22 SK-20-377 72.00 76.50 4.50 1.03 5 1.10 22 SK-20-378 1.32 26.50 25.18 2.98 73 3.95 22 INCLUDING 10.00 11.50 1.50 20.00 537 27.16 22 SK-20-378 29.50 58.00 28.50 0.94 11 1.08 22 SK-20-378 74.50 85.50 11.00 0.90 5 0.97 22 SK-20-379 2.66 59.00 56.34 2.17 234 5.29 22 INCLUDING 5.50 7.00 1.50 5.32 358 10.09 22 AND 13.00 14.50 1.50 2.77 1,585 23.90 22 AND 14.50 16.00 1.50 2.19 621 10.47 22 SK-20-380 158.03 170.00 11.97 2.19 7 2.28 21B SK-20-381 3.50 9.50 6.00 2.80 35 3.26 22 SK-20-381 12.50 20.00 7.50 0.76 51 1.44 22 SK-20-381 35.00 42.50 7.50 1.14 5 1.21 22 SK-20-381 53.00 60.50 7.50 0.68 36 1.16 22 SK-20-381 65.00 76.00 11.00 1.14 5 1.21 22 SK-20-382 2.66 58.00 55.34 1.71 127 3.41 22 INCLUDING 28.43 29.50 1.07 2.89 614 11.08 22 SK-20-382 61.00 76.00 15.00 0.88 47 1.50 22 SK-20-382 82.00 94.00 12.00 1.12 21 1.39 22 SK-20-383 2.47 54.50 52.03 2.10 183 4.55 22 INCLUDING 8.00 9.50 1.50 13.40 865 24.93 22 AND 14.00 15.50 1.50 3.55 556 10.96 22 AND 18.50 19.50 1.00 7.89 211 10.70 22 AND 20.50 21.50 1.00 6.83 599 14.82 22 SK-20-383 57.50 71.00 13.50 0.83 15 1.03 22 SK-20-384 PENDING 22 SK-20-385 PENDING 22 SK-20-386 PENDING 22 SK-20-387 183.50 192.28 8.78 1.39 35 1.85 22 SK-20-387 195.00 216.00 21.00 2.37 23 2.68 22 SK-20-388 12.50 18.50 6.00 1.09 6 1.16 21A SK-20-388 21.50 39.00 17.50 1.08 23 1.38 21A SK-20-389 1.26 50.00 48.74 6.89 122 8.52 22 INCLUDING 15.50 17.00 1.50 10.85 108 12.29 22 AND 29.13 30.50 1.37 16.90 47 17.53 22 AND 30.50 32.00 1.50 18.65 21 18.93 22 AND 32.00 33.50 1.50 9.69 52 10.38 22 AND 33.50 35.00 1.50 22.70 432 28.46 22 AND 35.00 36.50 1.50 18.80 440 24.67 22 AND 40.00 41.00 1.00 15.30 132 17.06 22 AND 41.00 42.50 1.50 35.30 247 38.59 22 AND 45.50 47.00 1.50 13.95 31 14.36 22 SK-20-390 0.38 66.50 66.12 4.33 48 4.97 22 INCLUDING 16.04 17.00 0.96 12.90 81 13.98 22 AND 17.00 18.50 1.50 17.60 94 18.85 22 AND 19.54 21.00 1.46 26.20 128 27.91 22 AND 23.87 25.30 1.43 9.19 93 10.43 22 AND 28.00 29.00 1.00 10.55 34 11.00 22 AND 29.00 30.50 1.50 11.45 26 11.80 22 SK-20-391 0.68 53.00 52.32 3.67 112 5.16 22 INCLUDING 31.40 32.18 0.78 8.73 98 10.04 22 SK-20-392 1.50 10.34 8.84 6.56 208 9.34 22 INCLUDING 3.69 5.00 1.31 20.50 927 32.86 22 SK-20-392 46.00 53.00 7.00 2.54 5 2.61 22 SK-20-393 127.10 132.00 4.90 2.32 5 2.39 21C SK-20-393 135.00 137.00 2.00 5.81 9 5.93 21C SK-20-394 127.50 132.50 5.00 2.73 10 2.87 21C INCLUDING 131.00 131.57 0.57 10.85 <5 10.85 21C

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths for the 21A and 21C Zones Apparent widths are reported for the 22 Zone due to the geometry of the mineralization and the orientation of the drill holes. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) SK-20-334 9,775.0 10,538.0 971.4 248.0 186.1 - 79.3 SK-20-353 9,842.0 10,601.0 947.1 168.0 116.0 - 69.1 SK-20-355 9,842.0 10,601.0 950.0 170.0 102.4 - 71.2 SK-20-356 9,665.0 10,609.0 893.2 165.0 121.2 - 51.0 SK-20-357 9,664.0 10,608.0 894.5 160.0 116.1 - 57.9 SK-20-366 9,755.0 10,528.0 972.7 245.0 26.0 - 81.0 SK-20-372 9,864.0 9,954.0 1,022.3 35.0 269.5 - 49.9 SK-20-373 9,864.0 9,954.0 1,022.5 23.3 89.5 - 75.1 SK-20-374 9,864.0 9,954.0 1,021.2 40.0 329.7 - 49.8 SK-20-375 9,864.0 9,954.0 1,021.2 50.0 29.7 - 55.1 SK-20-376 9,559.0 8,864.0 1,126.1 100.0 203.0 - 50.0 SK-20-377 9,559.0 8,864.0 1,127.1 85.0 245.2 - 64.2 SK-20-378 9,559.0 8,864.0 1,126.9 100.0 203.1 - 65.1 SK-20-379 9,589.0 8,862.0 1,108.0 59.0 239.9 - 89.9 SK-20-380 9,809.0 10,565.0 960.3 180.0 99.2 - 68.9 SK-20-381 9,589.0 8,863.0 1,113.4 80.0 23.1 - 77.1 SK-20-382 9,589.0 8,862.0 1,113.9 95.0 240.1 - 77.2 SK-20-383 9,589.0 8,862.0 1,114.3 90.0 260.2 - 64.1 SK-20-387 9,700.0 10,423.0 962.3 225.0 116.0 - 70.9 SK-20-388 9,864.0 9,954.0 1,022.4 40.0 90.7 - 75.0 SK-20-389 9,535.3 8,936.9 1,140.7 80.0 228.3 - 49.9 SK-20-390 9,535.3 8,936.9 1,140.2 80.0 228.1 - 69.9 SK-20-391 9,535.3 8,936.9 1,135.3 90.0 210.2 - 57.1 SK-20-392 9,535.0 8,937.0 1,140.5 85.0 350.4 - 78.1 SK-20-393 9,775.8 10,252.5 1,015.7 154.0 170.1 - 54.1 SK-20-394 9,754.1 10,252.5 1,015.4 149.0 170.3 - 60.1

