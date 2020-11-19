Xander Resources Announces Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver, November 19, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of November 2, 2020, it is reminding shareholders that, in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, it will host its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGSM") by teleconference only, at 11:00 am Pacific Standard Time on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The Company made the decision to hold the AGSM by teleconference after considering Provincial and Federal guidance regarding public gatherings, and to proactively protect the health and wellbeing of the Company's shareholders, officers, directors and service providers that participate in the AGSM.

The Company encourages its shareholders to vote their common shares (the "Shares") before the proxy cut-off date of Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 am PST and reminds its shareholders that no votes will be accepted at the AGSM. Information on how to vote your Shares can be found in the proxy and information circular of the Company mailed to the shareholders of the Company on October 30, 2020.

At the AGSM, shareholders will have the opportunity to ask the chair of the AGSM questions and participate in the same manner that they would if the AGSM was being held in person.

Shareholders who wish to attend the AGSM can find the details to attend below.

Conference Dial In Number: 1.877.385.4099 (Canada & U.S.)

Access Code: 5498358#

About Xander Resources Inc.:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration firm focused on developing accretive gold properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

