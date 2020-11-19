Affinity Metals Commences Initial Drill Program on Carscallen Extension Property

Vancouver, November 19, 2020 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (FSE: 34IA) ("the Corporation") ("Affinity") is pleased to announce that it has started its first drill program on the recently acquired Carscallen Extension property. The Carscallen Extension immediately adjoins the Melkior/Kirkland Lake Gold JV Carscallen Project located approximately 6 km west of Pan American Silver's West Timmins Mine and approximately 25 KM West of Timmins, Ontario.





Affinity's planned drilling is on trend with the projected extension of the Shenkman-ZamZam gold system which has been the focus of the Melkior/Kirkland Lake Gold JV. Melkior has reported that the Shenkman-ZamZam zone extends for 800 meters and is open to both the northwest and southeast, as well as at depth. High grade intercepts reported by Melkior on the Carscallen include 23.5 g/t Au over 8.0 meters (Melkior news release 28/11/2019) and 25.7 g/t Au over 6.0 meters (Melkior news release 7/5/2020).

Rob Edwards, CEO of Affinity Metals, remarks, "We are very excited to commence our initial drill program on our Carscallen Extension property as we are located on trend and within a kilometer of work being conducted by Kirkland Lake. We have some very promising targets that have been identified by our geophysics. It will be an eventful winter season here at Affinity, as we await assays from our Regal Property and focus on the initial drill program on the Carscallen Extension. We are very optimistic about the value that will be created by our work on these properties this year."

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. Affinity is following a hybrid approach of combining the advancement of strategic assets along with following a Project Generator model.

Affinity recently completed a drill program on the Regal Project located near Revelstoke, British Columbia and is now awaiting assay results from that work.

The Corporation recently acquired the Carscallen Extension property located immediately adjacent to the Melkior-Kirkland Lake Carscallen project in Ontario as well as the Windfall North property, located adjacent to Osisko's Windfall project in Quebec. Affinity also holds four additional properties located in Ontario and one additional property located in British Columbia.

