Romios Announces First Closing of Non-Brokered Offering

Toronto, November 19, 2020 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated October 6, 2020 and November 16, 2020, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 2,500,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for gross proceeds of $162,500.00 and 1,500,000 working capital units ("WC Units") (collectively, the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $82,500.00 for total gross proceeds of $245,000.00. The Offering will remain open until the earlier of the sale of the remaining 6,000,000 units and December 15, 2020.

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.065 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until November 18, 2021.

Each WC Unit is priced at $0.055 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per WC Warrant Share until November 18, 2021.

Eligible Finders were paid $1,320 in cash and issued 24,000 WC Broker Warrants. Each broker warrant issue in relation to the sale of WC Units ("WC Broker Warrants") entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.055 until November 18, 2021.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on March 19, 2021.

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for exploration of the Company's properties in British Columbia and Ontario as well as for working capital.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper on its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the properties in the Golden Triangle area, Romios holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the LaCorne Property in Quebec and the Scossa Property in Nevada. It also holds a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty on the Hislop property in Ontario.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, President and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) romios@romios.com.

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68571