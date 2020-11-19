Sanatana Samples up to 27.3 G/t Gold & up to 53.5 G/t Silver, Identifies Numerous Gold-bearing Vein Systems in Timmins Gold Rush Project

Highlights:

First-pass surface sampling and prospecting has identified numerous gold bearing and gold/silver bearing quartz vein systems on the Gold Rush property.

Best result was a grab sample of 27.3 g/t Au from a brittle ductile shear at the North Shaft prospect.

Best results from other prospects were 11.2 g/t Au @ North Vein, 8.41g/t Au @ DC and 5.06 g/t Au at Staten

DC is a newly discovered gold bearing quartz vein system

The quartz vein systems in general show a 5:1 Ag to Au ratio with the best silver sample coming from the Staten prospect @ 53.4 g/t Ag.

Company moves to systematic channel sampling at the North Shaft prospect ahead of an initial drill program scheduled for Q1 2021

A close-spaced airborne drone magnetic survey and surface geophysics program have commenced.

Vancouver, November 19, 2020 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to provide this exploration update from its Gold Rush project in the Timmins region of Ontario. Grab samples of up to 27.3 g/t Au have been collected from the first round of exploration work. Samples greater than 5.0g/t have been recovered from the Staten, North Vein, North Shaft and DC prospects. In addition to the high-grade gold, samples are also assaying for silver with an approximate silver to gold ratio of 5:1. The highest grade silver result was from a sample taken at the Staten prospect that assayed 3.51 g/t Au and 53.4 g/t Ag.

Buddy Doyle, President said, "The Gold Rush project represents a unique opportunity within 25km of the Timmins gold camp, where there is a notable concentration of untested gold and gold/silver bearing quartz vein systems. The lack of exploration can be in part explained by historic fractured and piecemeal ownership. Sanatana is both the first company to hold the area under one entity, and the first company to apply a systematic modern exploration approach for precious metals to the large 4km by 7km Gold Rush project."

The focus of the Company's initial exploration activity was to locate, characterize and prioritize the numerous quartz vein systems on the property. At each occurrence, approximately 12 grab samples were taken focusing on the rock most likely to contain gold, although samples were also taken of the wall rock and alteration. While conducting this work a new gold-bearing quartz vein named "DC" was also identified.

Results have been returned from the following prospects, North Shaft, North Vein, Staten, Di Paulo, Martel, and DC1 and these are summarized in Table 1. Out of the 106 samples, 24 reported above 1g/t. A map is also provided to show the location of these prospects. The North Shaft, North Vein, Staten and DC1 veins have proven to be gold bearing systems. The Martel and Di Paulo sphalerite-bearing quartz vein systems returned above 1% zinc values. Results are pending from the Leduc, De Santis, De Santis South prospects. Several prospects including 3-mile and NW are not yet sampled.

Table 1 > 1g/t Gold results in descending order with corresponding silver results, prospecting phase Gold Rush property from a total of 106 samples.

Sample No. Prospect Name Gold Result g/t Silver Result g/t 579964 North Shaft 27.3 Assay awaited 579868 North Vein 11,2 50.1 579966 North Shaft 8.88 Assay awaited 579909 DC 8.4 1.34 579877 North Vein 6.9 27.1 E589254 Staten 5.06 Not assayed 579967 North Shaft 4.93 Assay awaited 579879 North Vein 4.5 15.1 E589253 Staten 4.01 Not Assayed 579968 North Shaft 3.85 Assay awaited 579859 North Shaft 3.29 16.9 579965 North Shaft 2.64 Assay awaited 579944 Staten 2.57 53.8 579947 Staten 2.25 4.15 579961 North Shaft 1.92 Assay awaited E589252 Staten 1.69 Not assayed 579876 North Vein 1.6 4.64 E589258 North Vein 1.59 Not assayed E589257 North Shaft 1.27 Not assayed 579867 North Shaft 1.17 5.67 579872 North Vein 1.07 1.09 579897 DC 1.06 3.12 E589251 Staten 1.03 Not assayed 579896 DC 1.00 Assay awaited

The samples were collected from quartz veins, sulphide-bearing rocks and the wall rocks around the prospects on the Gold Rush property. The samples were sent using a chain of custody to Actlabs, Timmins where they after preparation, undertook total digestion using a four-acid attack. Gold was determine using a fire assay with AAS finish. Multi-element ICPMS was used for 56 other elements including silver. internal laboratory standards were applied and were compliant. Note, the samples not assayed for silver were submitted for gold only at the Thunder Bay ALS laboratory using fire assay. The reader should be made aware that grab samples do not necessarily translate to grade and resources and here they are being primarily used to characterize and prioritize, and to demonstrate if the system contains gold.





The Company received an exploration permit on October 21, 2020, and mobilized an excavator on October 23 to begin trenching the North Shaft area. Trenches are being dug at 25m intervals parallel to the strike of this east-west brittle, ductile, shear zone, hosted in a gabbro. This shear zone has been traced over 200m before it goes under deeper till cover. This work will continue until freeze up.

It is remarkable that with less than 10% of the Project exposed in outcrop, 12 discreet quartz vein systems have been located within the Gold Rush property. In order to explore the more than 90% of the Project which remains covered in both boreal forest and glacial till, which will be key to understanding this property, a ground based geophysical program and a close-spaced airborne drone magnetic survey have also commenced.

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Kevin Kivi P.Geo. Mr. Kivi is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana Resources Inc.

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

