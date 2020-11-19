Val-d'Or Mining Corporation - 2020 Field Season Exploration Update

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2020) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") provides an update about the progress on several of its 2020 field exploration programs.

Magoma Prospect

Val-d'Or Mining announces the completion of its 2020 prospecting and sampling program at the Magoma Prospect (see Figure 1: Prospect Location Map). The primary metallogenic target is an orogenic gold deposit spatially related to a deformation (shear) zone, hosted in altered and mineralized metavolcanic rocks. Details about historic exploration programs and a summary of the Company's own exploration efforts leading up to this program have been reported in the Val-d'Or Mining news release dated September 10, 2020.





Figure 1: Prospect Location

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/68539_6f3e04771451e9bf_002full.jpg

The objective of the 2020 prospecting and sampling program was to identify the strike extensions of the historical gold mineralization and to explore for potential parallel mineralized zones.

The prospecting program was successful in tracing the shear zone corridor for over 900 metres from the historic gold showing along strike to the NW. This wide NW-SE trending corridor is characterized by strongly banded schist and quartz veins, which can be identified from the sample locations shown on Figure 2 (Sample Location Map).







Figure 2: Grab Sample Location

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7049/68539_6f3e04771451e9bf_003full.jpg

A follow-up program of selective overburden stripping, bedrock cleaning and detailed geological / structural mapping is planned for the next stage of exploration at the Magoma Prospect.

Rivière Lois Cu-Zn-Ag Prospect

Val-d'Or Mining is currently planning a Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey on its Rivière Lois Cu-Zn-Ag Prospect (see Figure 1: Prospect Location Map). The program is intended to follow-up on anomalous copper and zinc values intersected by drilling during a program completed by Golden Valley Mines in 2004. The drill hole tested a 3-4 channel MEGATEM II anomaly with an offsetting moderate induced polarization (IP) anomaly.

Glenn J. Mullan P.Geo. is the Qualified Person (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) who approved the technical disclosures included in this news release.

About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Quebec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has an expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in the early-stages of exploration. The mineral interests are broad and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners to conduct more advanced exploration on the projects.

