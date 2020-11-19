Providence Gold Drilling Stockpile

November 19, 2020 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD),(OTC:PRRVF) is pleased to report drilling commenced November 16, at the Providence Gold Mine historical stockpile. The drilling of the stockpile will be completed by this weekend, and drill samples will be sent to the lab for a complete evaluation immediately thereafter.

Ron Coombes states, "We are extremely pleased to report drilling is now well underway under the supervision of our senior geologist Mr Brian Ray. This drilling program will advance the potential gold value contained within the stockpile, and we are all very excited to finally move forward with this important stockpile evaluation".

The Company believes that the material represents all the historically milled material of the Providence mine

production. Historical mining recovery methods in 1916 were poor when compared to today's mining practice.

Qualified Person:

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

