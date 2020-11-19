Typhoon Announces the Grant of Stock Options to Directors, Officers, Employees and Consultants

PIEDMONT, Nov. 19, 2020 - Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: TYP) ("Typhoon" or "the Company") announces the grant of 3,500,000 stock options Typhoon Exploration to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation.

Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.06 per common share for a period of ten (10) years from November 19, 2020.

Typhoon currently has 60,992,700 issued shares, and the total number of options granted is under 10 % of all outstanding shares.

Typhoon's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TYP."

