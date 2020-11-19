Atico Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2020

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2020 - Atico Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3-2020”), posting income from mining operations of $5.0 million and a net income of $1.9 million.

Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, commented, "We are pleased to report strong financial results despite selling only one concentrate shipment in the period. These results are a good reflection of the current strong metal price environment combined with our solid operating results. In the fourth quarter, we anticipate selling two concentrate shipments and financial results reflecting a very robust second half of the year. At El Roble, the team will continue focusing on the exploration program while achieving our planned operational targets. At La Plata, the focus continues to be the infill drill program to advance the feasibility study while also adding a step out drill program to test new target areas like Guatuza. As we continue to reap the rewards of strong financial results, our ability to carry out the planned growth programs at both El Roble and La Plata will be enhanced.” Mr. Ganoza continued, "Throughout the Company we continue to prioritize the health and safety of all of our employees during these unprecedented times.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $1.9 million, compared with loss of $0.3 million for the same period last year (“Q3-2019”). Net income for the quarter was positively affected by an increase in concentrate shipped and invoiced at higher realized copper price and lower cost of sales per unit, as compared to Q3-2019.





Sales for the period increased 47% to $14.1 million when compared with $9.6 million in Q3-2019. Copper (“Cu”) and gold (“Au”) accounted for 83% and 17% of the 9,291 (Q3-2019 – 6,911) dry metric tonnes (“DMT”) shipped and invoiced during Q3-2020. The average realized price per metal on invoicing was $2.98 (Q3-2019 - $2.62) per pound (“lbs”) of copper and $1,991 (Q3-2019 - $1,508) per ounce (“oz”) of gold.





Working capital was $9.4 million (December 31, 2019 - $9.9 million), while the Company had $1.1 million (December 31, 2019 - $2.2 million) in long-term loans payable



Cash costs were $113.90 per tonne of processed ore and $1.13 per pound of payable copper produced, which were increases of 6% and 5% over Q3-2019, respectively. The increase in the cash cost per pound of payable copper net of by products is primarily explained by a higher cost per processed tonne, along with lower by-product credit from gold.





Cash margin was $1.85 (Q3-2019 - $1.54) per pound of payable copper produced, which was an increase of 20% over Q3-2019.





All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced was $1.54 (Q2-2019 - $1.52).





Third Quarter Summary of Financial Results

Q3

2020 Q3

2019 %

Change Revenue



$ 14,064,743 $ 9,581,287 47 % Cost of sales



(9,070,796 ) (7,114,404 ) 27 % Income from mining operations



4,993,947 2,466,883 102 % As a % of revenue



36 % 26 % 38 % General and administrative expenses



1,046,709 1,210,816 -14 % Income from operations



3,769,289 1,181,530 219 % As a % of revenue



27 % 12 % 117 % Income before income taxes



3,902,112 772,911 300 % Net income (loss)



1,875,823 (303,470 ) 718 % As a % of revenue



13 % -3 % 521 % Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash operating working capital items(1)



$ 3,057,114 $ 3,842,918 -20 %

Third Quarter Operational Review

In Q3-2020, the Company produced 5.5 million lbs of copper, 2,607 oz of gold, and 9,953 oz of silver. When compared to Q3-2019, production decreased by 3.0% for copper and 21.5% for gold. The decreases for both copper and gold were mainly driven by lower processed tonnes this quarter. In the case for copper, this was partially offset by higher head grades while gold was further impacted by a lower than anticipated recovery and head grade. We anticipate that gold recovery will improve in the fourth quarter.

Cash costs(1) for the period were $113.90 per tonne of processed ore, and $1.13 per pound of payable copper produced, increases of 6% and 5% over the Q3-2019, respectively. All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) was $1.54.

Third Quarter Operational Details

Q3

2020 Q3

2019 %

Change Production (Contained in Concentrate)(3) Copper (000s lbs) 5,540 5,712 -3 % Gold (oz) 2,607 3,320 -22 % Silver (oz) 9,953 12,216 -19 % Mine Tonnes of material mined 71,993 74,462 -3 % Mill Tonnes processed 73,603 76,532 -4 % Tonnes processed per day 860 863 Nil% Copper grade (%) 3.74 3.66 2 % Gold grade (g/t) 1.93 2.34 -18 % Silver grade (g/t) 9.20 10.80 -15 % Recoveries Copper (%) 91.4 92.5 -1 % Gold (%) 57.0 58.0 -2 % Silver (%) 47.0 45.7 3 % Concentrates Copper Concentrates (DMT) 11,957 11,757 2 % Copper (%) 21.0 22.0 -5 % Gold (g/t) 6.8 8.8 -23 % Silver (g/t) 25.8 32.4 -20 % Payable copper produced (000s lbs) 5,263 5,426 -3 % Cash cost per pound of payable copper ($/lbs)(1)(2) 1.13 1.08 5 %

The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR and have also been posted on the company's website at http://www.aticomining.com/s/FinancialStatements.asp

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate. Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble has Proven and Probable reserves of 1.47 million tonnes grading 3.40% copper and 1.88 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 1.93% copper equivalent as of June 30, 2018. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit.

On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on volcanogenic massive sulfide (“VMS”) mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

La Plata Overview

The La Plata project is a gold rich volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit that was the subject of small-scale mining from 1975-1981 by Outokumpu Finland. The project benefits from a modern drill and exploration database which was completed by Cambior Inc. from 1996-1999, Cornerstone Capital from 2006-2009 and Toachi from 2016-2019. In total, there is drill core and logs from more than 28,300 metres of drilling.

Historic resources based on drilling by Cambior and Cornerstone were estimated at 913,977 tonnes grading 8.01 grams gold per tonne, 88.3 grams silver per tonne, 5.01% copper, 6.71% zinc and 0.78% lead per tonne in the inferred category. More recently, Toachi Mining completed a PEA estimating an inferred resource of 1.85 million tonnes grading 4.10 grams gold per tonne, 50.0 grams silver per tonne, 3.30% copper, 4.60% zinc and 0.60% lead per tonne.

The La Plata project consists two concessions covering a total area of 2,300 hectares along its 4-kilometer length, which contains known mineralization in two VMS lenses and nine priority exploration targets.

The Company has a binding option agreement with a private Ecuadorean company to earn up to 75% in the La Plata project, of which the first option to acquire the initial 60% ownership has been exercised. Please refer to the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further details.

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the coronavirus pandemic is minimized or not long-term; disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other health and safety issues, or the responses of governments, communities, the Company and others to such pandemic or other issues; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The items marked with a "(1)" are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company's website for further details.

