Marimaca Announces Results From Annual General and Special Meeting

22:21 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2020 - Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) (“Marimaca” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that all of its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held virtually via webcast, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 (the “Meeting”). Below are the detailed results of the votes cast by ballot (including votes cast by proxy) at the Meeting on the election of the Company’s directors.

FOR WITHHELD
Luis A. Tondo 98.38% 0.62%
Alan J. Stephens 99.98% 0.02%
Colin Kinley 99.99% 0.01%
Michael Haworth 99.95% 0.05%
Petra Decher 100.00% 0.00%
Tim Petterson 100.00% 0.00%

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that shareholders also approved an ordinary resolution approving the omnibus incentive plan.

Please see the Company’s report of voting results filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

Contact Information
For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Jos Simson/Emily Moss
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk




