Novo Reports Scheduling of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2020 - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) has been scheduled for December 17, 2020 at 4 pm PST.



The Company is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “Board”) has proposed that the size of the Board be increased to six directors and has invited Mr. Ross Hamilton of Perth, Western Australia to stand for election to the Board at the Meeting. Mr. Hamilton has over 20 years of international experience in sustainability, environmental stewardship, climate change, community engagement, indigenous affairs and stakeholder relations within the mining, metals and large infrastructure sectors. Mr. Hamilton is the founder and director of an environmental, social and corporate governance focused advisory firm and serves as an expert advisor to the International Finance Corporation and the UN Global Compact. He previously served as a Director at the International Council on Mining and Metals based in London, UK, and in several leadership roles at BHP in Western Australia. Mr. Hamilton holds a Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours) degree from Monash University and a Master’s degree in Sustainability Management from Curtin University.

Due to the ongoing health risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing government restrictions on public gatherings in support of social distancing, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders cast their votes by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person. Despite this, any registered shareholder wishing to attend the Meeting must contact Diane Barley at dbarley@owenbird.com in advance so that they may be informed of applicable safety protocols. Please see the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular, as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com, for further details of the Meeting.

Recognizing the important opportunity that an annual meeting provides shareholders to both hear from, and communicate with, management, a presentation and virtual question and answer period will be organized, details of which will be announced in the near future

Shareholders with any questions are encouraged to contact Leo Karabelas at leo@novoresources.com or +1-416-543-3120.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Quinton Hennigh”

Quinton Hennigh

President and Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.