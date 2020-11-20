Happy Creek Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, November 20, 2020 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the previously announced non-brokered private placement (see the Company's news releases dated October 28, 2020 and October 30, 2020) (the "Private Placement") has closed on a total of 2,777,743 non-flow through units at a price of $0.09 per unit and 14,195,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.10 per flow-through unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of twelve cents per share up to close of business on November 19, 2023.

In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid the following finder's fees: Odlum Brown $4,733.33 in cash and 47,333 finders warrants, Canaccord Genuity (Vancouver) $32,100.00 in cash and 321,000 finders warrants, Pollitt & Co. Inc. $3,900.00 in cash and 39,000 finders warrants, PowerOne Capital Markets Limited $6,000.00 in cash and 60,000 finders warrants and 555,556 common shares and 555,556 finders warrants to Canaccord Genuity (Toronto) as an advisory fee. Each broker's warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of twelve cents per share up to close of business on November 19, 2023.

The net proceeds of $1,495,000.00 from the sale of flow-through shares will be used to conduct mineral exploration work that qualifies as Flow Through Exploration Expense under the Income Tax Act (Canada), and the remaining $250,000 will be used for general working capital and additional engineering, development and advanced permitting work contemplated by the Company. Exploration expenditures will be primarily focused on the Company's 100% owned, 198 square kilometre Fox tungsten property and the Highland Valley copper property.

All common shares issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring on March 20, 2021, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company issued common shares to persons that are directors or senior officers of the Company. The Company has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") are available for the issuance of the common shares to these related parties. The Company relied on Section 5.5(c) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement on the basis that the transaction was a distribution of securities for cash, and Section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority approval requirement as the fair market value of the transaction was not more than $2,500,000.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"David E. Blann"

David E. Blann, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Blann, President and Chief Executive Officer

Office: Phone: (604) 662-8310

Email: dblann@happycreekminerals.com

Walter Segsworth, Executive Chair

Email: wsegsworth@happycreekminerals.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Melanie Barbeau: mbarbeau@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

