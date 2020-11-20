Pacific Imperial Mines Announces Amendment to Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, November 20, 2020 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSXV:PPM) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of October 21, 2020 and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has amended its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to issue up to 1,500,000 flow-through units (each a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $75,000 in place of issuing only flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares"). Each FT Unit will consist of one FT Share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two years.

All securities issued in the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Private Placement.

Finder's fees may be payable to qualified parties in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement for payments related to the exploration program on the TREK 31 Project, which includes an Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey across the source area of the basal till anomaly to identify areas of anomalous chargeability and resistivity. Drill targets will likely be identified that could be drilled from existing logging roads.

Technical details on the TREK 31 Project were previously released by Orogen Royalties Inc. and can be found at:

https://www.orogenroyalties.com/news/orogen-options-the-trek-31-gold-project-to-pacific-imperial-mines

About Pacific Imperial Mines

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment.

The Company's current focus is on the acquisition of gold and base metal properties. The Company's, board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 200 years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Chris McLeod"

Chris McLeod, President

For further information please contact:

Roman Shklanka, Chairman, at 604-649-6195, or Chris McLeod, President, at 604-669-6332

Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com

