Toronto, ON - November 20, 2020 - Junior Mining Network - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX.V: HIGH) (OTCQX: HGGOF) continues to release drill results from a very successful 2020 campaign at its flagship Johnson Tract gold project in Alaska. Most recent highlights included 17.4 meters of 10.3 g/t gold, making Johnson Tract one of the highest grade undeveloped gold deposits globally. An additional 23 holes still remain pending from the 2020 drill program and will be released in the coming months.

With the 2020 Johnson Tract drill program completed, HighGold has now shifted focus to its high-grade gold project located in the Timmins camp of Ontario, where a 3,500-meter drill program is underway at its Munro-Croesus and Golden Mile properties.

CEO Darwin Green sits down with host Pat Beechinor and covers the path forward for HighGold at its two exciting gold projects.



https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/2726-tsx-venture/high/88022-exclusive-interview-highgold-mining-tsx-v-high-president-and-ceo-darwin-green.html

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

