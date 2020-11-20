Lithoquest Diamonds Announces a Name Change to Lithoquest Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, November 20, 2020 - Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") (TSXV:LDI) today announced that, in accordance with the Company's articles, the directors of the Company have approved a change in the Company's name to "Lithoquest Resources Inc.". There will be no change to the Company's trading symbol.
Effective as of the opening of the market on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the Company's shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name of "Lithoquest Resources Inc.". In conjunction with the name change, the Company's CUSIP and ISIN for its common shares will also change to 536874100 and CA5368741008, respectively.
No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.
For further information, please contact:
Lithoquest Resources Inc. +1 (604) 506-2804 info@lithoquest.com
