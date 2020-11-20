Imperial Stock Options Plan Approval

MONTR?AL, Nov. 20, 2020 -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial" or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announces that it has updated its stock option plan from a fix stock options plan under which 3,366,985 common shares were reserved for issuance of as much options to a 10 % rolling stock options plan. This modification follows the approval of the Imperial’s shareholders at their annual and special meeting held on March 11, 2020 and is subject to the final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.



ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focussed on the advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Qu?bec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

