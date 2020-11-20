Blackrock Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, November 20, 2020 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed and voted on at the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held November 20, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting") were approved and duly passed.

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at six (6), and the election of William Howald, Andrew Pollard, David Laing, John Seaberg, Antony Wood, and Daniel Vickerman as directors for the ensuing year. Also, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of its auditor, DeVisser Gray L.L.P., Chartered Professional Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

All of the items approved at the Meeting are detailed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 19, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

After the meeting, the directors of the Company appointed the following officers of the Company: Mr. Andrew Pollard as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. William Howald as Executive Chairman, Randy Minhas as Chief Financial Officer, and Amit Kumar as Corporate Secretary.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along with on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

