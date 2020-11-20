Generation Mining Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Toronto, November 20, 2020 - Generation Mining Ltd. (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

each of the following nominees was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jamie Levy 21,973,270

(90.418%) 2,328,740

(9.582%) Kerry Knoll 21,973,270

(90.418%) 2,328,740

(9.582%) Stephen Reford 24,232,010

(99.712%) 70,000

(0.288%) Rodney Thomas 21,973,270

(90.418%) 2,328,740

(9.582%) Paul Murphy 24,232,010

(99.712%) 70,000

(0.288%) Phillip Walford 24,232,010

(99.712%) 70,000

(0.288%) Cashel Meagher 24,232,010

(99.712%) 70,000

(0.288%)

the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and



the approval of the stock option plan of the Company, as amended, and the unallocated rights, options and other entitlements thereunder.

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

About the Company

The Company's focus is the development of the Marathon Palladium-Copper Project, the largest undeveloped platinum group metal Mineral Resource in North America. The Marathon property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. The Company acquired a 51% interest in the Marathon Project from Sibanye Stillwater in 2019 and is in the process of increasing that ownership to 80%. A feasibility study was started in the second quarter of 2020 with completion expected in the first quarter of 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Jamie Levy

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 640-2934

(416) 567-2440

jlevy@genmining.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the ability of the Company and Sibanye Stillwater to vary their respective participating interests in the Marathon Property, Mineral Resource and Reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, among other factors, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68663