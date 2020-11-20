Midas Gold Receives Shareholder Meeting Requisition

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Midas Gold Corp. (TSX: MAX) (OTCQX: MDRPF) "Midas Gold" or the "Company") announced today that it has been provided with a shareholder meeting requisition notice (the "Requisition") dated November 20, 2020 from Paulson & Co. Inc. ("Paulson"), as manager of funds holding not less than 1/20th of the issued and outstanding shares of Midas Gold, requesting that the directors of the Company call a meeting of the shareholders of the Company for the purpose of (a) removing five directors; (b) fixing the number of directors at eight; and (c) electing five nominee directors of Paulson.

The Company is reviewing the Requisition with its professional advisors and will respond appropriately in due course as provided under applicable law, at which time further disclosure will be forthcoming. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action at this time.

About Midas Gold and the Stibnite Gold Project

Midas Gold Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration and, if warranted, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, next steps and courses of action including actions to be taken in respect of the Requisition. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Midas Gold does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

