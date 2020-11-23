Manganese X Subsidiary and JV Partner Arrange Research and Testing of US Patented PureBiotics HVAC Delivery System for Mitigation of COVID-19 and Other Contaminants

Montreal, November 23, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp ("DBC") and its USA JV partner PureBiotics, have arranged for Virginia State University ("VSU") to research and test the PureBiotics HVAC Delivery System for the mitigation of COVID-19 and other contaminants.

VSU's research and testing laboratory, which has a classification of Biological Safety Level 2, works with a list of agents permitted under that classification. For the purpose of this study, VSU will also be working in cooperation with a top rated specialized hazard materials laboratory for Coronavirus testing, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") and other university labs, providing an additional range of testing.

The VSU Study would ensure that all of the data from all parties involved in the testing is properly structured and documented, so as to be suitable for peer review publication.

Lino Morris, JV partner and PureBiotics CEO, commented, "The main studies and supporting testing is for (a) determining the effect of the PureBiotics system on a range of infectious and allergenic matter; (b) evaluating how well the air units properly distribute the StaBiotics through the air systems; (c) how well the solutions coat the room areas tested; and (d) one set of studies that are most important, would be to structure how best to test and completely photograph and video tape the capability for the destruction of BioFilm."

Mr. Morris explained, "Biofilm covers almost all surfaces from human skin and organs to kitchen countertops and acts as a "protective environment" for viruses, etc. Biofilm has been calculated by the CDC to be responsible for some 80% of all infections. A major source of transmission of almost all infections is the constant touching of all objects and surfaces by humans and animals. An interesting aspect of the test results will be the reduction in virus viability of everything from MRSA to Coronaviruses through the test solution's ability to clean all the way to the microscopic level and deconstruct the Biofilm. By removing all these protective environments, our testing may demonstrate a decrease in the spread of infections."

Mr. Morris added, "Another study area is (e) since viruses are basically strands of DNA/RNA with a protein coat, which is why simple and through washing of hands is so effective, and, since PureBiotics has demonstrated it works so well at not only directly inactivating a large number of pathogens but also deconstructing and consuming a large variety of contaminants, it would be important to see how the PureBiotics HVAC Delivery System acts on the lipids of Corona and other viruses."

According to the CDC, some infections can spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air from minutes to hours, and last on surfaces for weeks. These viruses may be able to infect people a lot farther than six feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space.

"We have pretty strong circumstantial evidence, in a number of these superspreading indoor incidents, that there must have been a significant component of aerosol or airborne transmission," said William Bahnfleth, Chair of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Epidemic Task Force, in a Scientific American article published on Oct. 1, 2020.

Mr. Bahnfleth noted several examples, including a restaurant in Guangzhou, China, where multiple people without direct contact with one another became infected from a single individual, and a choir practice in Washington State where presumed droplet and aerosol spread from singing sickened 53 people, two of whom died.

The company is not making any express or implied claim that it has developed a COVID-19 air management solution at this time.

About PureBiotics

PureBiotics is a market leader in probiotic hygiene, providing innovative healthcare, cleaning and personal care products for optimal and sustainable hygiene, for both professional and home care use. PureBiotics products are safe for people, pets and the planet.

About Manganese X

Manganese X's mission is to expand its existing high potential manganese mining holdings with additional sites located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit our website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com. In addition, through its subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp, Manganese X is developing an HVAC delivery system for cleaner and healthier air that also provide proprietary and specialized solutions, including safe disinfectants to respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic crisis and overall deal with a major range of air quality problems.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68721