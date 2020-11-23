Brazil Minerals, Inc. Adds Titanium Project

Belo Horizonte, November 23, 2020 - Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC PINK: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") is pleased to announce that it has received the exploration permit for its new titanium project in the western part of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Titanium is a highly strategic mineral and the area where this asset is located has shown potential for a large deposit.

Areli Nogueira, geological engineer of the project, stated, "Brazil Minerals has been able to obtain the title to a high-potential property for a mineral that is in strong demand. We look forward to measuring our deposit and developing the necessary steps for economic extraction."

Marc Fogassa, CEO of the Company, added, "Brazil Minerals has now direct ownership of projects in the triad of strategic minerals - titanium, lithium, and rare earths - that we identified could add the most potential value to the Company."

