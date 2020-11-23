FPX Nickel Announces Change to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Nov. 23, 2020 - FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX-TSX.V) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Stuart Harshaw as a director of the Company. Mr. Harshaw has recently taken on a role as President and CEO of another mining company, limiting his capacity to act on public company boards.
“Stuart has been a valuable contributor to FPX Nickel as both an advisor and board member,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “He has played an important role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Project at the Decar Nickel District, and his contributions have allowed us to deepen our relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies. We wish Stuart all the best in his new role and future endeavours.”
About FPX Nickel Corp.
FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company’s website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!