Nippon announces the departure of its President & CEO Mr. Donald Brisebois

Brossard - November 23rd, 2020 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon" or "NDR") (TSXV:NIP) (OTC:RCCMF) Nippon's Board of Directors announces the departure of the company's President & CEO Mr. Donald Brisebois, effective immediately. The Board thanks Mr. Brisebois for his services and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Board also announces that it has nominated Mr. Jean-Yves Therien as interim President & CEO.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds two gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and the Denain property. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.

Le present communique est disponible en francais site web de Ressources Nippon Dragon.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing its exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

