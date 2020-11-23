Supernova Metals Provides Clanton Hills Silver Property Drilling Update

November 23, 2020 - Vancouver, B.C. - Supernova Metals Corp. ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUPR) (OTC:ABETF) (Frankfurt:A1S.F) is pleased to provide an update on its maiden exploration drill program at the Clanton Hills silver property. To date, the Company has completed two high priority reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes totaling 381 meters (1,250 feet).

The first hole of the program was drilled under the discovery outcrop to test if the surface mineralization continues at depth. The hole was successful in intersecting similar geology downdip of the outcrop and based on the mineralized intercept encountered, the Company elected to drill a second hole off the same drill site with a different orientation to test the continuation of the zone along strike to the north. The third hole of the program currently being drilled is an approximately 250 metre step-out further to the north along strike from the outcrop and along the trend of the geophysical anomaly that appears to represent the mineralized zone present in outcrop. An additional seven holes totaling up to 1,400 meters of drilling is anticipated to be completed over the coming weeks to complete the program's goal of identifying a new bulk tonnage primary silver discovery.

Samples from the first hole were shipped last week to Skyline Labs in Tucson on an expedited basis for gold and silver fire assay analysis. Furthermore, hand-held portable X-ray Fluorescence ("XRF"), providing qualitative analysis of the RC drill samples, has confirmed the presence of pathfinder elements that are a potential indicator of the presence of gold and silver mineralization. In particular, elevated zinc, manganese and lead values were identified intermittently from 23 metres down hole through to the end of the hole at 168 metres. The XRF is an effective real-time targeting tool being used during the 2020 Clanton Hills drill campaign.

Sean McGrath, chief executive officer of SUPERNOVA, commented: "This is a drill campaign that we've been very much looking forward to since we first acquired the rights to Clanton Hills in September 2020. A unique and untested target identified by a legendary prospector in a silver rich jurisdiction in North America is rare to find. Management believes in the prospective nature of Clanton Hills, and it has personally been a high priority exploration target of mine since I took the helm of SUPERNOVA at the beginning this year."

About Clanton Hills

The Clanton Hills property, which was optioned from Allegiant Gold Ltd. (TSXV:AUAU) in September 2020, represents a unique opportunity for a near surface primary silver discovery with the potential to host a bulk tonnage silver resource.

The property consists of 32 mineral claims located in Yuma County approximately 112 km west of Phoenix, Arizona. Most of the property is low lying and covered by alluvium with a central outcrop measuring approximately 25 meters by 90 meters in size, consisting of silicified breccias in contact with calcareous sediments.

Historic mapping and sampling of the outcrop area has resulted in the identification of both high-grade silver values, up to 242 g/t silver from grab samples related to discrete quartz-carbonate vein/shear structures in the outcrop, as well as lower grade silver mineralization in brecciated wall rock with silica-carbonate matrix over substantial widths. This is demonstrated by several historic chip channel samples taken in several places across the outcrop which have returned significant thicknesses of continuous mineralization, highlighted by one channel which returned 35 g/t silver over 15 metres in brecciated calcareous sediments.

The mineralization at Clanton Hills in many ways resembles a low-sulfidation, epithermal mineral occurrence typical of the Great Basin and Desert Southwest, however, it is somewhat unusual in that silver values are present over considerable widths in the wide breccia zones of the mineralized structures. This presents a drill target with the potential to host large volumes of lower-grade silver mineralization in the walls of the structures, in addition to the conventional higher-grade mineralization over the narrower widths in the veins that are typical of the district.

About SUPERNOVA

SUPERNOVA is a growth-oriented exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities within North America. SUPERNOVA has a growing and diversified portfolio of assets, including Lithium, Vanadium, Silver and Gold assets, as well as revenue generating oil production.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Clanton Hills silver project has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kent Ausburn, PhD, PG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Ausburn verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein. The sampling and interpretation of the geology and mineralization of the Clanton Hills property presented in this news release is historical in nature and is taken from exploration reports completed by past operators on the property and therefore should not be relied upon as current.

