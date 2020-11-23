Great Thunder Gold Arranges Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, November 23, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered flow-through private placement financing of 619,048 shares at a price of $1.05 per share with no warrant attached for aggregate gross proceeds of $650,000.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to fund exploration of the Company's properties in the Fenelon Gold Camp of Quebec.

The shares will be subject to a hold period of four months following the closing date, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will pay a cash finder's fees of 6% of the gross proceeds from the offering.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Great Thunder Gold Corp.

"Blair Naughty"

President & CEO

Investor Relations

Email: info@greatthundergold.com

Direct Line: (236) 513-4653

www.greatthundergold.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68725