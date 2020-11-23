Golden Share Receives Second Cash Payment in Accord with Its Agreement to Sell Berens River Project

Toronto, November 23, 2020 - Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement with Midex Resources Ltd. ("Midex") to sell its 100% owned Berens River Project and has received the second tranche cash payment. This completes the Midex cash payment obligations. Please refer to the press release dated September 2, 2020 for more details.

Golden Share is pleased and greatly impressed with the Midex team's track record in terms of environmental and social responsibilities, and demonstrable expertise in exploration and business development. Golden Share is also encouraged to see Midex quickly begin to develop and open engagement with local First Nations. Golden Share is looking forward to joining Midex as a supportive shareholder and we believe our shareholders will greatly benefit from Midex's future plans.

About Midex Resources Ltd.

Midex Resources Ltd. is a privately-owned Canadian natural resource company focused on northwestern Ontario. Midex owns 100% interest in 19,000 hectares surrounding the Berens River Mine project as well as 100% interest in 18,000 hectares in the Sturgeon Lake area. Midex is led by an experienced exploration and development mining team. www.midexresources.com

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focusing on the province of Ontario, Canada; a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

