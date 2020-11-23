Saint Jean Carbon Announces Management Changes

OAKVILLE, Nov. 23, 2020 - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL). Further to the news release of September 30, 2020, the Company wishes to announce that an orderly transition of the position of CEO has taken place. The company wishes to announce that Dr. William Pfaffenberger will be the new CEO, as of this date, and will continue as President. Dr. David Madill has been appointed Interim CFO until a permanent CFO has been determined. These two appointments are subject to TSX-V approval. The Company also announces the resignation of its Chief Operating Office (COO), Stewart Delion, who will in future be under contract with the Company as a project manager. The Company would like to thank Mr. Delion for his contributions as COO and looks forward to his new role with the Company.



About Saint Jean

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in mining claims in the province of British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

