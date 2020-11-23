Palamina Corp. Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting Update

Toronto, November 23, 2020 - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) announces that due to the restrictions and guidelines on public gatherings issued this past Friday by the Ontario government, the Corporation will be hosting its annual and special meeting of shareholders this coming Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. virtually.



Any shareholder who wishes to attend the Meeting may only attend virtually by teleconference using the toll-free dial-in number 1-866-440-8936 and the conference ID 8266555.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina is a junior exploration company with first mover advantage on 4 district scale gold projects in south eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB). Palamina is primarily focused on advancing the Coasa Gold Project. Palamina holds an 18.6% equity interest in Winshear Gold Corp. (formerly Helio Resource Corp.) who are advancing their Gaban Gold Project. Both Coasa and Gaban are in the drill discovery phase. Palamina has 45,284,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Thomson, President

Phone: (416) 987-0722 or visit www.palamina.com

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68751