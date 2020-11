Giga Metals Announces the Passing Of Erick Bertsch

Vancouver, November 23, 2020 - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIG). It is with great sadness that we report that Erick Bertsch, our Director of Corporate Communications, passed away suddenly late last week of a medical condition. Erick was 51 years old.

Erick always conducted himself with honesty and integrity. His cheerful, hardworking presence will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

Mark Jarvis, CEO

Giga Metals Corp.

