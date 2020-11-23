TMX Group, AbraPlata, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 - John Miniotis, CEO, AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSXV: ABRA), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSXV: ABRA)

AbraPlata Resource Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company that offers investors exposure to silver, gold, and copper through projects at various stages of exploration, from drill-ready to PEA stage. AbraPlata provides leverage to silver and gold through its 100% interest in the Diablillos project in the mining-friendly Salta province in Argentina. Its projects are Arcas Copper / Gold Project, La Coipita project, Aguas Perdidas project, and others. For more information visit: http://www.abraplata.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

