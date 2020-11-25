Auriant Mining AB (publ.) Appointment of Petr Kustikov as Chief Operating Officer

The Board of Directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Petr Kustikov as Chief Operating Officer with effect from 1 December 2020.

Petr has been Head of Project Development at Auriant since 2016, and played a leading role in the construction of the successful CIL plant at the Company’s Tardan mine. He is an experienced mine manager, having worked in that role at both Oxus Gold and Orsu Metals. Petr graduated from Navoi State Mining Institute with a degree in Mining Engineering and has completed his Master in Business Administration from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Moscow. Petr has been a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy since 2014. Immediately prior to joining Auriant he was a Leading Consultant at SRK Consulting (Russia) based in Moscow.

Danilo Lange, Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted that Petr has accepted this appointment, which will oversee all the Group’s operations, including ongoing production at Tardan and the integration of the development timetables of the Kara-Beldyr and Solcocon projects. He brings a wealth of relevant experience across a range of disciplines to this important role.”

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solococon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

