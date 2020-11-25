Elemental Royalties Notes Successful Drilling Results At The Mercedes Gold Mine, Announces Webinar On Tuesday December 1st At 9AM PST (12PM EST)

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2020 - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSX-V: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF), a gold-focused royalty company providing investors with exposure to a growing portfolio of royalties, notes the announcement yesterday from Premier Gold Mines (TSX: PG) ("Premier") expanding and confirming the continuity of higher-grade mineralization in several areas of the Mercedes Project ("Mercedes").

Elemental owns a 1% Net Smelter Returns Royalty on Mercedes, which becomes payable from July 28, 2022, following a time hurdle.

Highlights

Marianas

Marianas represents the down-plunge extension of the main, historical Mercedes mine trend, which remains open at depth and potentially further down-plunge A delineation program of 5,000 m is expected to be completed by the end of the year Drilling Highlights (in interpreted true widths): 6.3m at 20.23g/t Au & 631.4g/t Ag, including 12.7m at 10.17 g/t Au & 294.3 g/t Ag (UG-MR20-065) 8.1m at 7.49 g/t Au & 56.78 g/t Ag (UG-MR20-068)

San Martin Vein

San Martin was discovered in May 2019 Drilling in 2020 is defining the extension of the mineralization and the potential for a Mineral Resource Drilling Highlights (in true widths): 4.2m at 10.03 g/t Au & 118.89 g/t Ag (L20-534D 2.3m at 5.31 g/t Au & 131.42 g/t Ag (L20-528D)

Diluvio West Stockwork Zone

The Diluvio West drilling program has been delineating the extent of mineralization, concentrating on the higher grade central zone Premier has announced increased confidence in the grade and results significantly increase confidence in the continuity and quality of the mineralisation Drilling Highlights (in downhole widths): 12.2m at 4.47 g/t Au & 21.4 g/t Ag, including 56.6m at 2.99 g/t Au & 12.3 g/t Ag (UG-DI20-105) 36.5m at 3.24g/t Au & 11.0g/t Ag (UG-DI20-109) 27.5m at 4.07g/t Au & 13.0 g/t Au (UG-DI20-113) 10.2m at 7.12 g/t Au & 26.2 g/t Ag (UG-DI20-099) 14.2m at 4.86 g/t Au & 30.6 g/t Ag and 13.2m at 6.83 g/t & 27.5 g/t Ag (UG-D120-104)



Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental commented: "These drilling results at Mercedes are encouraging, identifying and confirming of the quality of, or significant extensions of known mineralization that are expected to result in increased royalty revenues to Elemental once our royalty starts paying in July 2022. The Mercedes royalty is a key component of our organic growth profile, alongside our recently announced acquisition of near-term producing royalties from South32."

Live Investor Webinar

A live Elemental webinar will take place on Tuesday, December 1st at 9am PST/12pm EST. CEO Frederick Bell will be available to answer questions following the presentation. Online registration and participation details may be found at the following link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xjESUo2TTy-W_gvjqw3IVQ

For those unable to participate, a recording of the webinar will be posted to the Company's web site following the live broadcast.

The webinar will discuss the Company's recently announced acquisition of a portfolio of three gold royalties in Australia from a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (the "Acquisition").

