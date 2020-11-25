Candelaria Sold 0.5% Net Smelter Royalty to Empress

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2020 - Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSXV:CAND, OTC PINK:CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has sold a 0.5% net smelter return royalty (“NSR”) on production from the Pinos Project to Empress Royalty Corp. (“Empress”) for US$750,000.



Empress also purchased an additional 0.5% NSR from a previous royalty holder on the Pinos Project, for a total of a 1.0% NSR on the Pinos Project.

The Pinos Project is subject to NSR royalties of 2.0% including the two NSR royalties held by Empress.

Mr. Ramon Perez, President of Candelaria, commented, “We welcome Empress as a stake-holder in our Pinos Project, as we continue to work towards development of our Pinos Project.”

About Candelaria Mining

Candelaria Mining is a Canadian-based gold development and exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in Mexico, one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Candelaria currently owns 100% of Caballo Blanco Project and the Pinos Gold Project.

For more information on projects, please see the technical reports prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 which are available on the Company’s website at www.candelariamining.com.

