Heliostar Metals sells minority interest in Newman Todd for a total consideration of $1,701,000

Vancouver, November 25, 2020 - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV:HSTR) (OTC:RGCTF) (FRA:RGG) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) ("Trillium") to sell its 16.5% interest in the Newman Todd property located in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Heliostar's CEO, Charles Funk, commented "Converting Heliostar's non-core minority interest in Newman Todd into cash and Trillium shares is consistent with our strategy to focus on our Unga project and our Mexican exploration portfolio. The additional funds further strengthen our cash balance as we complete the 2020 Unga drill program, while our shareholding in Trillium and the potential for a success payment retains exposure to the upside of the Newman Todd property."

Newman Todd sale

Heliostar and Trillium have worked together recently to confirm their respective ownership percentages in the Newman Todd property joint venture. Heliostar received an offer for its 16.5% ownership stake from a third party in September and Trillium, which held a right of first refusal pursuant to the terms of the parties' joint venture agreement, has decided to exercise that right of first refusal. The parties have agreed that Heliostar will sell its 16.5% interest to Trillium on the following commercial terms;

- Trillium shall pay Heliostar a C$700,000 cash payment upon closing, - Trillium will issue to Heliostar 650,000 Trillium common shares from treasury (using the closing price for Trillium shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for November 24, 2020, these shares have a market value of C$1,001,000). Shares will be subject to a four month hold period, and - If at any point after the transaction completes there is 1,000,000 or more ounces of gold in measured and indicated reserves and resources on the Newman Todd property, Trillium shall make an additional C$1,000,000 cash payment to Heliostar.

The transaction is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Stock Exchange.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a well-financed junior exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Alaska and Mexico. The company's flagship asset is the 100% controlled Unga Gold Project on Unga and Popof Islands in Alaska. The project hosts an intermediate sulphidation epithermal gold deposit within the district-scale property that encompasses 240km2 across the two islands. Additional targets on the property include intermediate sulphidation epithermal veins, and porphyry and high sulphidation targets. On Unga Island, priority targets include: SH-1 and Aquila, both on the Shumagin Trend, the former Apollo-Sitka mine, which was Alaska's first underground gold mine, and the Zachary Bay porphyry gold-copper prospect. Gold mineralization at the Centennial Zone is located on neighbouring Popof Island within four kilometres of infrastructure and services at Sand Point.

In Mexico, the company owns 100% of three early stage epithermal projects in Sonora that are highly prospective for gold and silver. Cumaro forms part of the El Picacho district, while the Oso Negro and La Lola projects are large, properties with multiple outcropping veins that have never been drilled.

Amended and Restated SH-1 Technical Report

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has filed an amended and restated technical report titled Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report & Resource Estimate for the SH-1 Gold and Silver Deposit, Part of the Unga Project, Southwest Alaska, U.S.A., dated November 24, 2020. The Effective Date of the report is September 25, 2020 but the Resource Effective Date is February 10, 2020. The report was prepared and executed by William T. Ellis. The amended and restated report includes additional disclosure of other prospects on Unga Island, as the original report dated assumed that the SH-1 Deposit would be developed as a standalone project, but there are no material differences between the resource identified in the original report and the resource identified in the amended and restated technical report. The amended and restated technical report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Mineral Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). A copy of the amended and restated technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.heliostarmetals.com

