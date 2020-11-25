Engineer Gold Advances Bulk Sample Permit Application Process

Vancouver, November 25, 2021 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) announces it has engaged an engineering firm to complete an engineering assessment of the Company's tailings storage facility ("TSF") as required for its proposed bulk sample mining operations.

The assessment will evaluate all components required by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources for tailings storage facilities. This will include a review of ground survey data, TSF volume determination, slope stability assessment, hydrology assessment, water management assessment, a TSF monitoring and maintenance assessment with the findings summarized in a report that will be provided to the Company and submitted to government.

EAU president Andrew H. Rees commented "The Company is encouraged with the progress we are achieving in our Q4 development plan after a successful spring/summer exploration season. Receiving the engineering assessment for our tailings storage facility will allow the Company to file a Notice of Work with the relevant government agencies, which upon approval will allow the Company to proceed with its proposed Bulk Sampling activities in 2021."

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company's 100%- owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company's 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and, the 2020 acquired, TAG, 7 km to the north of the historical Engineer Mine.

---------------------------------------------------------------- | | | |On Behalf of the |Contact Information | |Board of Directors | | |--------------------------------------------------------------| |Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.|Corporate Inquiries: | | | | | | | |--------------------------------------------------------------| |"Andrew H. Rees" |Andrew H. Rees: 604-505-3739 | |--------------------------------------------------------------| |Mr. Andrew H. Rees |Email: andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com| |--------------------------------------------------------------| |President | | ----------------------------------------------------------------

