Nickel Rock Announces Listing in Mergent Manual and News Reports

Vancouver, November 25, 2020 - Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company or Nickel Rock"), (TSXV:NICL) (OTC:SSMLF) (Frankfurt:A2AFBV) is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved by Mergent's Editorial Board and is now "Blue-Skyed" with a new listing in Mergent Manuals and News Reports(TM). Nickel Rock's corporate profile, which includes descriptive text, data, news and financial statements, will be accessible through Mergent's online and print products.

As part of Mergent's listing services, the new description will be highlighted separately on www.mergent.com with an active hyperlink back to Nickel Rock's website.

The Mergent Industrial Manual and News Reports(TM) is a recognized securities manual in 39 states for purposes of Blue Sky Manual Exemption. First published in 1918, and formerly known as Moody's(TM) Manuals and News Reports, the publication was rebranded as Mergent Manuals and News Reports when Mergent, Inc. acquired Moody's(TM) Financial Information Services division in 1998. Nickel Rock's listing will aid in opening the company up to a much broader investment base. However, it is recommended that brokers confirm with their compliance/legal department concerning "Blue Sky" laws in specific states and other regulatory laws that might affect them.

About Mergent, Inc.:

Mergent, Inc. is a leading provider of business and financial data on global publicly listed companies. Based in the U.S, Mergent maintains a strong global presence, with offices in New York, Charlotte, San Diego, London, Tokyo, Kuching and Melbourne. Mergent operates one the longest continuously databases of descriptive and fundamental information as well as pricing and corporate action data on domestic and international companies, together with terms and conditions data on corporate and municipal bonds. Mergent subsidiaries provide services in independent equity research and administration tools for portfolio building and measurement.

About Nickel Rock Resources:

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Company recently announced several acquisitions resulting in a significant property package prospective for awaruite, a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally.

Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and in close proximity to the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX), located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca Mining Division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.

The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel-cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company is planning detailed exploration for the upcoming exploration season. The purchase agreements for certain claims is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Lithium Projects

The Clayton Valley Project is an early-stage lithium brine prospect in Esmeralda County, Nevada. A total of 77 placer claims covering about 640 ha (1,500 acres) were staked over the western side of the Clayton Valley playa. The property position covers an inferred graben bounded by the Silver Peak range front on the west and Goat Island on the east. The exploration concept is the graben is a sub-basin of the larger Clayton Valley basin and may represent a secondary trap for lithium brines within the greater system.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the contents of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. Availability of financing, and general business conditions are all factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

